2 trains to stop at Kharian Cantt from July 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to two mail trains to stop at Kharian Cantt railway station for 2 minutes to facilitate people of the area.

According to the a notification issued here on Wednesday, 14-Down Awam Express train, which runs between Peshawar and Karachi via Rawalpindi and Lahore, as well as 39-Up and 40-Dn Jaffer Express train will stop at Kharian Cantt.

The decision will be implemented from July 10.