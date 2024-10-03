2 unidentified bodies found in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Police on Thursday found two bodies of unidentified persons from different areas of Hyderabad.

According to police spokesman the identification of both bodies had not yet been ascertained.

He informed that the bodies were found from Pirzada Muhalla in the limits of Pinyari police station and Sheedi Muhalla in the limits of Phuleli canal

Bothe bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital for identification.