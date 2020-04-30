UrduPoint.com
2 Vehicle-lifter Gangs Busted In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have busted two vehicle-lifter gangs and recovered 70 motorcycles and other looted items from them.

Talking to the media at Police Lines on Thursday, SSP Investigation Muhammad Kashif Aslam said that anti-vehicle lifting squad conducted raids and succeeded in busting two gangs including Jeejo gang and Qaisri gang.

