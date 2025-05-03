2 vehicle-lifters arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Rail Bazaar police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing two vehicle lifters including ring leader who were wanted to the police in a number of motorcycle theft cases.

The police recovered 15 stolen motorcycles worth Rs.1.3 million from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.