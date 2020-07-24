UrduPoint.com
2 Vehicle-lifters Arrested, 2 Vehicles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

2 vehicle-lifters arrested, 2 vehicles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Raza Abad police have arrested two vehicle-lifters and recovered stolen vehicles, cash and weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Friday that on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting two vehicle-lifters, Sanaullah alias Sani and Shahid.

The police also recovered two stolen vehicles, Rs.135,000 in cash and illicit weapons from them while further investigation was in progress.

