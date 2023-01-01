UrduPoint.com

2 Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 3 Bikes Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed to have arrest two vehicle lifters and recovered 3 motorbikes and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting two vehicle lifters identified as Zeeshan and Usman and recovered three stolen motorcycles,illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

Police were investigating.

