2 Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 6 Motorcycles Recovered In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The police have claimed to arrest two vehicle lifters and recovered 6 motorcycles and other looted items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Millat Town police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting two brothers Amin and Hasnain involved in vehicle lifting.
The police also recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Further investigation