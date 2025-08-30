2 Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 9 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khurarianwala police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang by arresting its two active members and recovering nine stolen motorcycles from them.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Khurarianwala police station Imtiaz Ali on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed two vehicle lifters including ring leader Rahmat Ali and his accomplice Shahzaib who were wanted to the police in a number of vehicle lifting cases.
The police recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
