Open Menu

2 Vehicle Lifters Arrested, 9 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

2 vehicle lifters arrested, 9 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Khurarianwala police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang by arresting its two active members and recovering nine stolen motorcycles from them.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Khurarianwala police station Imtiaz Ali on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed two vehicle lifters including ring leader Rahmat Ali and his accomplice Shahzaib who were wanted to the police in a number of vehicle lifting cases.

The police recovered 9 stolen motorcycles from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

18 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

18 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

18 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

18 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

18 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

18 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan