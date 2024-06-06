2 vehicles stolen in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two high-end vehicles valued at millions of rupees were stolen from different areas of Wah on Thursday.

According to Police, thieves struck in two separate incidents, stealing a car owned by Muhammad Awais in the Wah Cantonment Police station area and another belonging to Irfan Khaliq in the Wah Saddar Police station area.

The police have registered two cases and are investigating the thefts.

The owners are working with the police to recover their stolen vehicles.

