2 venders arrested over encroachment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad has arrested two venders on charge of encroachment on Narwala Road.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that two venders arranged their stalls on footpath at Narwala Road near SB Store in front of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and started sale of Sadqat meat.

Receiving information, AC City along with his team reached at the spot and handed over both accused to Gulberg police who started investigation after locking them behind bars.