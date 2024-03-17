2 WASA officials die cleaning sewerage

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Two sewer men of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) died cleaning a sewerage channel privately in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two sewer men of WASA, Shan Masih and Asif Masih, entered into a sewerage channel on Daewoo Road near Sapphire Marquee 5 Pulli for cleaning it.

They failed to adopt safety measures while cleaning the sewerage channel. Therefore, toxic gases in the sewer line made both WASA officials unconscious and caused their instant death.

Receiving information, 12 rescuers along with 4 vehicles rushed to the spot and pulled out their bodies after a hectic effort.

The bodies of both sewer men, aged 30 to 35 years, were shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital while the area police started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a WASA spokesman in a message said that both employees were hired privately by the marquee owner. He said that Asif was deputed in Gulshan Colony Center while Shan was deployed in Cchohar Majra Center but both employees without permission of their higher authorities were hired by the marquee owner for cleaning the channel. Hence, WASA is not liable for the incident, he added.