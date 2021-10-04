UrduPoint.com

2-week Long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise 2021 Concludes At NCTC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:52 PM

2-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise 2021 concludes at NCTC

The two-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 closing ceremony was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi where troops of Chinese and Pakistani armed forces took part in the drill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The two-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 closing ceremony was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi where troops of Chinese and Pakistani armed forces took part in the drill.

This was the first ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti Terrorism Structure (RATS), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Monday.

The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

The Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

The exercise was conducted in two stages. Stage one of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from 26-31 July while stage 2 conducted in Pakistan from 21 September to 4 October 2021.

During the two weeks long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the Joint Counter Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct; including Cordon and Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.

Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan China ISPR Shanghai July September October Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From

Recent Stories

London Police's Standards, Internal Culture to Be ..

London Police's Standards, Internal Culture to Be Reviewed - Police Chief

1 minute ago
 11 bodies found at sea off Balearic Isles: Spain g ..

11 bodies found at sea off Balearic Isles: Spain govt

1 minute ago
 Lowest global coronavirus death toll for 11 months ..

Lowest global coronavirus death toll for 11 months

1 minute ago
 Actions against non-vaccinated vendors continue

Actions against non-vaccinated vendors continue

1 minute ago
 Universal health coverage in Punjab by December 20 ..

Universal health coverage in Punjab by December 2021

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds vibrant role of Kashmiri expatriates ..

AJK PM lauds vibrant role of Kashmiri expatriates rausing Kashmir Question abroa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.