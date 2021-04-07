UrduPoint.com
2-week Pak Cultural Show Begins In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Fifteen-day Pakistani cultural show titled "Pakistan Cultural Weeks" begins in Minisk , Belarus, organised jointly by Pakistan Embassy there and Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts.

The inaugural ceremony held at University campus was participated by one hundred faculty members and students of the university. The campus has enrollment of at least 4000 students, said news release received here on Wednesday.

The ceremony commenced with the welcome remarks by Rector of the University, Dr. Natalya Karchevskaya. Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan made a comprehensive presentation on Pakistan's rich art and cultural heritage developed over several civilizations including that of Mehergarh, Indus Valley, Harappa and Gandhara. The diversity of art and culture, contemporary art scene and tourism potential of Pakistan were also extensively covered during the event.

It said besides a short video documentary on Pakistan, the inaugural ceremony also comprised two dance performances-- by Tamazur Dance school on Pakistani music wearing traditional costumes and a Belarusian dance performance by the university students.

The Ambassador along with the Rector of the University also inaugurated the Art/Photographic Exhibition at University premises displaying Pakistani paintings, primarily by famous Pakistani Artist Jimmy Engineer and touristic attractions by Hamid Hussain. The exhibition will continue for the next two weeks at the campus.

At the end, a reception was also held for the participants, where selected items from Pakistani national cuisine was served.

