2 wheelchairs donated to Faisalabad Railway Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee Chairman Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak has donated two wheelchairs to the Faisalabad Railway Station.

It will facilitate the passengers with physical disorders while traveling by trains.

Dr.

Jaffar Hassan said that he has devoted his life to serve the ailing humanity and during last 20 years he has been working for the betterment of ailing humanity for which he has established Patient Welfare Society of Allied Hospital.

He hoped that Station Superintendent Ehsanul Haq will ensure the judicious use of these wheelchairs.