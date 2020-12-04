UrduPoint.com
2 Women Admitted In COVID-19 Ward Pass Away

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients admitted in the COVID-19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital breathed their last here on Friday.  According to an official source, both of them suffered from chronic respiratory disease (CRD) and chronic respiratory failure (CRF) became the cause of their deaths.

  The official identified one of the deceased as Ameerzadi, a 67 years old resident of Matiari district, who was admitted on December 2. She passed away around 10 am on Friday.  The other patient, 35 years old Mrs Muhammad Ali, belonged to Kotri, Jamshoro district. The patient was admitted on November 21. 

