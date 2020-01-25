2 women among 13 arrested violating rent act in Sargodgha

Police have arrested 10 people including two women over violating the rent act across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 people including two women over violating the rent act across the district.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that under national action plan; during continued drive against suspects persons the law enforcement agencies and police teams have conducted raids at Saeed Park Sargodha, Chak 91/NB and Kotmomin and arrested 10 people over violation rent and concealing residential documents of the tenants.

Police have registered separate cases against Muhammad Irfan, Suleman, Sahahid, Rozeena, Farzana, Mushtaq, Riaz, Azhar, Muhammad Iqbal and Khizar Hayat.