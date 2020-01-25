UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Women Among 13 Arrested Violating Rent Act In Sargodgha

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

2 women among 13 arrested violating rent act in Sargodgha

Police have arrested 10 people including two women over violating the rent act across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 10 people including two women over violating the rent act across the district.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that under national action plan; during continued drive against suspects persons the law enforcement agencies and police teams have conducted raids at Saeed Park Sargodha, Chak 91/NB and Kotmomin and arrested 10 people over violation rent and concealing residential documents of the tenants.

Police have registered separate cases against Muhammad Irfan, Suleman, Sahahid, Rozeena, Farzana, Mushtaq, Riaz, Azhar, Muhammad Iqbal and Khizar Hayat.

Related Topics

Police Rent Sargodha Women

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

35 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

35 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

35 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

44 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

44 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.