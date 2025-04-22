2 women among 4 drug suppliers held with 5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug suppliers on Tuesday, arrested four accused, including two lady drug suppliers, with over 5 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Dhamial Police nabbed two woman accused Gul Zareen and Anila recovering 1.

2 kg and 1.18 kg charas from their possession respectively.

Likewise, the Jatli Police recovered 1.65 kg charas from accused Mujtaba, while the Naseerabad Police netted accused Jabbar with 1.2 kg of the contraband item.