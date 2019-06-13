UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Women Among 4 Held, 24-kg Heroin Seized In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:28 PM

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargodha

The law-enforcers have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 24-kilogram heroin in Chakrala police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) The law-enforcers have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 24-kilogram heroin in Chakrala police precincts.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that on the direction of Sargodha regional police officer, a Chakrala police team, headed by the DSP, checked a vehicle coming from Peshawar at Fakhrabad Check-post (Mianwali) and recovered over 24-kg heroin.

The police also arrested four persons including Waqas (driver), Muhammad Arif, Nayab and Yasmeen, all residents of Peshawar.

Heroin was being smuggled from Peshawar to Shahbaz Khel area in Mianwali district. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Driver Vehicle Sargodha Mianwali All From

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

43 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

3 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

4 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

7 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

Australia 'need to learn lessons' from Pakistan Wo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.