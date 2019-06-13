2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

The law-enforcers have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 24-kilogram heroin in Chakrala police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) The law-enforcers have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 24-kilogram heroin in Chakrala police precincts.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that on the direction of Sargodha regional police officer, a Chakrala police team, headed by the DSP, checked a vehicle coming from Peshawar at Fakhrabad Check-post (Mianwali) and recovered over 24-kg heroin.

The police also arrested four persons including Waqas (driver), Muhammad Arif, Nayab and Yasmeen, all residents of Peshawar.

Heroin was being smuggled from Peshawar to Shahbaz Khel area in Mianwali district. Police have registered a case and started investigation.