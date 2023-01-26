UrduPoint.com

2 Women Among 8 Drug Traffickers Arrested In Faisalabd

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

2 women among 8 drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabd

People's Colony police claimed to have arrested eight active members of a drug trafficker gang including two women on charge of supplying narcotics in educational institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :People's Colony police claimed to have arrested eight active members of a drug trafficker gang including two women on charge of supplying narcotics in educational institutions.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that police team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing eight drug traffickers of a gang including Maryam Batool, Majeeda, Adil Nadeem, Imran Sunny, Mohsin Amjad, Zeeshan, Nazar Khan and Kashif.

These accused were involved in supplying narcotics especially ice to the students of colleges and universities in their educational institutions in Faisalabad.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

