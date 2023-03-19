2 women, child killed over domestic dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :An armed attacker on Sunday shot killed two women and a child while leaving two others injured over a domestic dispute in a sub-urban locality here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Pakha Ghulam locality in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shah Pur wherein a husband opened fire on his disgruntled wife.

She was living in the house of her parents.

As a result, two women and a child were killed, however, two other women were reportedly injured. The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) for treatment.

The deceased include the wife and sister-in-law of the accused and a minor child. After committing the crime, the accused managed to flee away from the scene.