2 Women Commit Suicide
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Two women committed suicides in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 75-year-old Zainab Bibi of Chak No 561-GB became dejected over domestic issue and committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.
In another incident, 27-year-old Sobia. wife of Adnan of Jhang Road swallowed poisonous pills when her in-laws reprimanded her over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to a hospital but she could not survive.
The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation.