2 women commit suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Two women committed suicides in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 75-year-old Zainab Bibi of Chak No 561-GB became dejected over domestic issue and committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

In another incident, 27-year-old Sobia. wife of Adnan of Jhang Road swallowed poisonous pills when her in-laws reprimanded her over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to a hospital but she could not survive.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation.