2 Women Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Two women committed suicide in separate incidents here during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Two women committed suicide in separate incidents here during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 18-year-old Khadija of Noorpur was scolded by her family over a domestic issue. In a fit of anguish, she ended her life by hanging herself with a rope in her house.

In another incident, 28-year-old Sumaira Bibi of Shahpur Garh swallowed poisonous pills when her family elders reprimanded her over a minor issue. She was rushed to hospital, but she died on the way.

In another incident, 28-year-old Qamar Riaz of Mohallah Baghwala Jhang sprinkled petrol on his body and set himself ablaze after quarreling with his family members.

He was shifted to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

