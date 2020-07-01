2 women commit suicide in Faisalabad

Two women committed suicide in separate incidents here on Wednesday

Police spokesman said that 27-year-old Saba wife of Ashraf resident of Chak 352/J-B became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute and swallowed poisonous pills.

She was rushed to Allied Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Similarly, 25-year-old Javairia resident of Sammundri also swallowed poisonous pills over domestic dispute and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. The doctors tried to save her life but she expired.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.