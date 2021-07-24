UrduPoint.com
2 Women Critically Burnt After Gas Cylinder Explosion In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two women were critically burnt when a huge fire erupted in a house due to gas cylinder explosion in Hazar Khawani area of Peshawar on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, two women were suffered multiple burns when a fire erupted in an upper portion of the house shortly after the blast.

The rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue work. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse of a one portion of the house, a private news channel reported.

Moreover, the burned victims were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

