UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Women Die In Nawabshah Road Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

2 women die in Nawabshah road accident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two women lost their lives while a man got serious injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle near Sakrand Road in Nawabshah on Friday morning.

Local police said a motorcyclist along with two women was returning home when his motorcycle collided with a passenger bus near Sakrand road as a result the two women died on the spot and the man was seriously injured, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital.

The police impounded the passenger bus and after registering a case against the driver. The driver of the bus fled away after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Man Nawabshah Sakrand Women

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 4, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

10 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

10 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

11 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.