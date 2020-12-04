2 women die in Nawabshah road accident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two women lost their lives while a man got serious injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle near Sakrand Road in Nawabshah on Friday morning.

Local police said a motorcyclist along with two women was returning home when his motorcycle collided with a passenger bus near Sakrand road as a result the two women died on the spot and the man was seriously injured, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital.

The police impounded the passenger bus and after registering a case against the driver. The driver of the bus fled away after the accident.