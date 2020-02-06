2 women gang allegedly involved in drug peddling arrested in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) 2 women have involved in ice smuggling have been arrested by Karachi police during raids in Sohrab Goth.According to police these smuggler women travel in Rickshaw, their husband, son or brother is a Rickshaw driver.

They bring drugs from Hub area of Baluchistan and then supply them in fashionable areas of Karachi where there agents are allegedly involved in selling ice in different education institutions, police stated.According to DSP Sohrab Goth these women have faced more than two times of drugs peddling cases before this.

Other dozens of women were also involved in this crime, arrested women stated.According to SSP city Muqdas Haider that two women were also arrested during raids who were involved in selling drugs in Layari while they bring drugs from Hub and supply in Layari.

Crystal, ice and others stuffs were recovered from their possession while they also told their other accomplice Names, police added.Police registered cases against women and started investigations.