SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :District police have arrested two alleged women drug-peddlers.

According to a spokesman, Kotli-Loharan police arrested Ashi and Nazia alias Naina in Kharotan Saeedan locality and recovered 2.660-kg hashish from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.