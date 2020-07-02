2 women injured as dacoits open fire on resistance in Karachi

Two women received bullet injuries as unidentified dacoits opened fire on resistance in Hadeed Colony, Karachi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two women received bullet injuries as unidentified dacoits opened fire on resistance in Hadeed Colony, Karachi on Wednesday,.

According to police sources, some persons broke into the house for robbery.

As the house inmates Khadija and Farhana put up resistance, they opened fire on them, who were later shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The police registered a first information report(FIR) against the unidentified dacoits.