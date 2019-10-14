2 women killed in gas cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PASRUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Two married women, Attiya and Shehnaz, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in their home in village Seeor-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil here on Monday.

According to police, the women were in kitchen to boil milk for their children when the cylinder exploded, killing both on-the-spot.

They were laid to rest in their native village. A large number of the people attended their funeral prayers.