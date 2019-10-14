UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Women Killed In Gas Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

2 women killed in gas cylinder blast

PASRUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Two married women, Attiya and Shehnaz, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in their home in village Seeor-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil here on Monday.

According to police, the women were in kitchen to boil milk for their children when the cylinder exploded, killing both on-the-spot.

They were laid to rest in their native village. A large number of the people attended their funeral prayers.

Related Topics

Police Married Pasrur Women Gas

Recent Stories

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

5 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

12 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

23 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

27 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

36 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.