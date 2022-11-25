2 women killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Two women were killed and other three injured in a road accident at Manga by-pass Raiwind Road, here on Friday. Police said that a speedy bus collided with a rickshaw at the Chowk.

As a result, two women, Rashida (18) and Amina (19), received severe injuries and died on-the-spot. Three others were injured and shifted to THQ hospital Raiwind. The injured were identified as Nasreen (45), Shazia (18) and Sweera (22).