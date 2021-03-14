UrduPoint.com
2 Women Killed In Road Accident Near Narang

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

2 women killed in road accident near Narang

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) ::Two women were killed and five other persons were injured in a road accident on Narang Mandi-Mehta Suja Narowal Road on Sunday.

According to Narang Mandi Rescue-1122 sources, a carry dabba (van) carrying passengers to Narowal overturned due to overspeeding.

Those killed were identified as Parveen Akhtar (60) and Mehwish (25), wife of Ameen.

The Rescue personnel provided first aid to driver Zahid, son of Riaz, of Shadbagh Lahore, on-the-spot, and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre Narang Mandi. They were identified as Shahzad son of Aslam (33), Aneela wife of Shahzad (30), Ibraheem son of Shahzad (6) and Safa daughter of Shahzad (8).

More Stories From Pakistan

