2 women killed, two injured in Chiniot rickshaw accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A speeding rickshaw hit four women, killing two and leaving two others injured on Friday on Faisalabad Road, Chinot.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the incident occurred in the Damir area when the women were walking alongside the road.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are reported to be in critical condition.

Witnesses claim the rickshaw driver was over speeding and lost control.