2 Women Killed, Two Injured In Chiniot Rickshaw Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
A speeding rickshaw hit four women, killing two and leaving two others injured on Friday on Faisalabad Road, Chinot
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A speeding rickshaw hit four women, killing two and leaving two others injured on Friday on Faisalabad Road, Chinot.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the incident occurred in the Damir area when the women were walking alongside the road.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are reported to be in critical condition.
Witnesses claim the rickshaw driver was over speeding and lost control.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara7 minutes ago
-
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik17 minutes ago
-
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO17 minutes ago
-
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today31 minutes ago
-
Five wanted in triple murder netted39 seconds ago
-
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone41 seconds ago
-
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders42 seconds ago
-
Man kills brother over property dispute in Hazro44 seconds ago
-
STEVTA to upgrade 30 institutes as model training institutes across Sindh45 seconds ago
-
2 women killed, two injured in Chiniot rickshaw accident47 seconds ago
-
Punjab to establish province-wide simulation centers: Health minister50 seconds ago