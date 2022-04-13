UrduPoint.com

2 Year Girl Strangulated To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 10:08 PM

2 year girl strangulated to death

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik has taken notice on report of strangulation of 02 year old girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik has taken notice on report of strangulation of 02 year old girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area, informed police spokesman.

CPO also sought report of the incident from SP Pothohar, and directed to arrest the accused after taking legal action.

According to the girl's mother, the father Gulab Shah strangled her baby girl to death. The legal proceedings have been initiated on the report of the incident.

In the light of the post-mortem report, the final cause of death could be determined.

The tragic incident is being investigated, the facts will be brought and accused would be severely punished, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

All have to work hard for poverty alleviation, une ..

All have to work hard for poverty alleviation, unemployment elimination: Prime M ..

33 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

UK Prime Minister felicitates Shahbaz Sharif

35 seconds ago
 SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performa ..

SSP awarded Medal, Shield for outstanding performance

3 minutes ago
 Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

Ivory Coast Government Resigns - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

Safety codes mandatory for FESCO staff: SE

3 minutes ago
 101 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested on profiteering

101 shopkeepers fined, 2 arrested on profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.