2 year girl strangulated to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik has taken notice on report of strangulation of 02 year old girl in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad area, informed police spokesman.

CPO also sought report of the incident from SP Pothohar, and directed to arrest the accused after taking legal action.

According to the girl's mother, the father Gulab Shah strangled her baby girl to death. The legal proceedings have been initiated on the report of the incident.

In the light of the post-mortem report, the final cause of death could be determined.

The tragic incident is being investigated, the facts will be brought and accused would be severely punished, the spokesman added.