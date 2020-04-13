UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-year Minor Killed, Four Citizens Injured By Indian Army Firing Across LoC: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:58 AM

2-year minor killed, four citizens injured by Indian army firing across LoC: ISPR

Indian army violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civilian population during the last 24 hours.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) A two-year old minor killed and four people in injured due to indiscriminate firing during last 24 hours by Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) here on Monday.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army restored to unprovoked firing during the last 24 hours in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors resulting in death of two-year old Muhammad Haseeb while four citizens including a woman and 72 year man sustained serious injuries. The injured were evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care.

Indian Army troops violated ceasefire agreement and international conventions by initiating unprovoked firing alone LOC deliberately targeted civilian population.

ISPR said Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Fire Army ISPR Man Women Agreement

Recent Stories

Defector hailed by Trump seeks South Korean parlia ..

1 minute ago

Police collect nearly 800 bodies from Ecuador's vi ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Cote d'Ivoire Surpasse ..

1 minute ago

Tractor production fall 37.88% during 3rd quarter ..

1 minute ago

Convoy of 38 'zaireen' shifted to GMC quarantine c ..

1 minute ago

Pak Army's training aircraft Mushaq crashes, two s ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.