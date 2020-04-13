2-year minor killed, four citizens injured by Indian army firing across LoC: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

Indian army violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civilian population during the last 24 hours.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) A two-year old minor killed and four people in injured due to indiscriminate firing during last 24 hours by Indian army across the Line of Control (LoC) here on Monday.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army restored to unprovoked firing during the last 24 hours in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors resulting in death of two-year old Muhammad Haseeb while four citizens including a woman and 72 year man sustained serious injuries. The injured were evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care.

Indian Army troops violated ceasefire agreement and international conventions by initiating unprovoked firing alone LOC deliberately targeted civilian population.

ISPR said Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.