2-year-old boy burnt to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-year-old baby boy was burnt to death and another sustained injuries in a house fire situated at Shah Jamal, Icchra area, here on Sunday.

Police said that the ill-fated boys namely Azeem (2) and Rehan (4) were alone in the room when a fire erupted.

As a result, Azeem received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot, while Rehan also received burn injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. The rescuers shifted the injured to Services Hospital.

Police said the family head, Qasim Ali, along with his wife, had gone out of the house when the incident took place.