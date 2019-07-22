UrduPoint.com
2 Years OLD Child Drowns, Dies While Playing Near Canal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) A child drowned in the canal and died.According to media reports the wife of Ahmad Bakhsh along with her son Asim went to Gugera Branch Canal bank to wash clothes. Her son drowned in the canal while playing nearby. She started shouting for help but the child died before the arrival of the locals.

More Stories From Pakistan

