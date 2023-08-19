Open Menu

2 Youngsters Killed As Dumper Runs Over Motorcycle In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

2 youngsters killed as dumper runs over motorcycle in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two youngsters were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a speeding dumper near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

As per details, police sources said that the accident took place near the Northern bypass where a rashly driven dumper ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Police sources said that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

