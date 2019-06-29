UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Youth Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

2 youth killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two young men were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Jhaverian and Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Two young men were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Jhaverian and Sahiwal police limits.

Police Staurday said Hasanat Ahmad (25) resident of Mari Luk along with his friend Shahzad was moving on a motorcycle on Shahpur-Sargodha road when a recklessly driven Container driver hit the motorbike near village Marri; as a result Hasnat died on the spot while the other injured.

The accused driver fled.

In another accident during one wheeling a youth Ali Raza (16) killed colliding with truck while driving on Sahiwal-Jhang road near village Chistian.

Police were registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Young Wheeling Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif announces stepping down as PAC chai ..

9 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls for Proper Investigation Into 'Dubio ..

19 seconds ago

WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week ..

21 seconds ago

Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezu ..

22 seconds ago

Putin Describes Russia's Attitude Toward LGBT Comm ..

24 seconds ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Friday prayer for Pak, Afghan ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.