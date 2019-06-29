2 youth killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Two young men were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Jhaverian and Sahiwal police limits.

Police Staurday said Hasanat Ahmad (25) resident of Mari Luk along with his friend Shahzad was moving on a motorcycle on Shahpur-Sargodha road when a recklessly driven Container driver hit the motorbike near village Marri; as a result Hasnat died on the spot while the other injured.

The accused driver fled.

In another accident during one wheeling a youth Ali Raza (16) killed colliding with truck while driving on Sahiwal-Jhang road near village Chistian.

Police were registered separate cases.