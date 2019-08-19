2 youth killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two youth were killed in various incidents in Jhal Chakian and Satellite Town police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Two youth were killed in various incidents in Jhal Chakian and Satellite Town police limits.

Police said that Muhammad Ayub, resident of Hyderabad Town Sargodha quarreled with his business partner Sarfarz.

In a fit of rage, Sarfraz injured Ayub by hitting a brick on his head and fled. The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, Mureed Hussain (22) s/o Abid of Jinnah Colony died of electric shock when he was pulling up shutter of his shop.

Police were investigating.