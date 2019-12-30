UrduPoint.com
2 Youth Murdered In Firing Incidents In Sargodha

Mon 30th December 2019

2 youth murdered in firing incidents in Sargodha

Two youth were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Bhera and Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Two youth were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Bhera and Phularwan police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Rizwan Haider (20) resident of Nabi Shah Bala quarreled with Ejaz Shah during a phone call some 2 days back; on the day of incident/ in view of taking revenge the accused Ejaz Shah along with his accomplices including Zulqarnain, Amir and Hattar have allegedly shot dead Rizwan Haider when he was going towards home on a motorbike and fled.

In another incident, accused Mubashir along with his accomplices including Sikandar and Tahir have shot dead a young man Mumtaz Akbar s/o Muhammad Akbar (17) over family affairs and fled.

Bodies were handed over the families after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

