2 youth murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two youth were murdered in separate incidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Two youth were murdered in separate incidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Muhammad Waqas of Chak 35/NB solemnised love marriage with Fakhara Bibi some four months ago against the will of her parents.

In a fit of grudge, Ramzan, the brother-in-law of Fakhara along with others axed Waqas to death and fled the scene.

In another incident, some unknown motorcyclists shot dead Sajjad Khan (20) in Kotla Mirbaz Khan and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.