UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Youth Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:14 PM

2 youth murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two youth were murdered in separate incidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Two youth were murdered in separate incidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Muhammad Waqas of Chak 35/NB solemnised love marriage with Fakhara Bibi some four months ago against the will of her parents.

In a fit of grudge, Ramzan, the brother-in-law of Fakhara along with others axed Waqas to death and fled the scene.

In another incident, some unknown motorcyclists shot dead Sajjad Khan (20) in Kotla Mirbaz Khan and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Dead Police Marriage Sahiwal Love

Recent Stories

Female pilot Mariam was flying PIA plane that skid ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two ..

51 seconds ago

Rickshaw driver killed in road accident in Khanewa ..

53 seconds ago

History of Moon Exploration

56 seconds ago

Emanuela Orlandi case: Vatican attempts new search ..

57 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia has decided to host US troops: Saudi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.