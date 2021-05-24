2 youths arrested for uploading aerial firing videos on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two youths on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said on Monday that two youths including Qurban Ali resident of Chak 208/R-B and Hasnain Yousuf resident of Chak 83/G-B displayed their weapons in separate incidents and resorted to aerial firing.

They also shared videos of their weapons and firing with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, special teams were constituted which conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.