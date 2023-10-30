Open Menu

2 Youths Arrested For Weapon Display Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

2 youths arrested for weapon display video

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Mamonkanjan police claimed to have arrest two youths on charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Faisal and Kafeel, of Chak No.

554-GB, along with their accomplices had displayed their weapons with blunt firing and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, the police arrested the two accused whereas their accomplices are still at large.

The police have registered a case.

