2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Two youth killed on Wednesday in a road accident in Nowshera Virkan.

According to police sources, the youths were traveling at high speed on a motorcycle when they collided with a loader rickshaw near Madina Rice Mill, resulting both died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were laid to rest amidst an atmosphere of mourning and grief.

The entire village is in shock over the tragic accident, and police are currently investigating the incident.

