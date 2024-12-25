2 Youths Killed In Road Accident In Nowshera Virkan
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Two youth killed on Wednesday in a road accident in Nowshera Virkan.
According to police sources, the youths were traveling at high speed on a motorcycle when they collided with a loader rickshaw near Madina Rice Mill, resulting both died on the spot.
The bodies of the deceased were laid to rest amidst an atmosphere of mourning and grief.
The entire village is in shock over the tragic accident, and police are currently investigating the incident.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations2 minutes ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan2 minutes ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption2 minutes ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day2 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit district Sialkot District Jail2 minutes ago
-
Tarar accuses PTI of fueling controversy over military courts2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah2 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter with police12 minutes ago
-
Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum observes Quaid-e-Azam Day12 minutes ago
-
MD PTDC for launching double decker Bus Service in Islamabad22 minutes ago