20-25pc salary raise announced in Budget 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has announced 20 to 25 per cent increase in the salaries of provincial employees and 15pc raise in pensions, while the minimum wage in the province is proposed to be increased from Rs.

32,000 to Rs. 37,000 per month.

According to the official budget document, the government employees in grade 1 to 16 will get increase of 25 per cent in salaries, while provincial employees in grade 17 to 22 will be given increase of 20 per cent.