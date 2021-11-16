(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board and police in a joint operation removed illegal occupation from over 20 acres of valuable land of Water Board in North East Karachi Filter Plant Colony here.

Chief Security Officer of Water Board Syed Zia Zaidi along with other officials concerned participated in the operation, said a statement on Monday.

The boundary wall that was being constructed on the land was also demolished during the operation.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of KWSB Engineer Asadullah Khan has expressed gratitude to the DIG West and SSP West for their full cooperation in operation against the land grabbers.