UrduPoint.com

20 ACs, Magistrates To Check Commodities' Price In Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 04:47 PM

20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in Ramazan

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has deputed some 20 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check the prices of food items during the month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has deputed some 20 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check the prices of food items during the month of Ramazan.

The local administration was closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities, besides display of daily price list issued by the administration to provide maxim relief to the masses in the holy month, magistrate Saddar zone Mir Yamin told APP on Thursday.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at a prominent place of their shops whereas some mobile shops were also in the field to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.

The prices and hoardings were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, warehouses of different food items, Sabzi Mandi to check the hoarding.

The district price control committee had been established under the district magistrate/deputy commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the ac/magistrate in their respective areas and imposed fine under section 144.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Fine Price Saddar

Recent Stories

39th academic council meeting of Gomal university ..

39th academic council meeting of Gomal university held

45 seconds ago
 Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Vot ..

Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Voting on Amendments to Constitut ..

51 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all d ..

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

4 minutes ago
 Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpracti ..

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

4 minutes ago
 Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in Lond ..

Eco Activists Protest Against Fossil Fuels in London, Block Fuel Tanker

4 minutes ago
 EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year ..

EU's Commercial Flights Grew by 150% in March Year-on-Year - Eurostat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.