20 additional buses added in BRT: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Twenty more additional buses were added on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) main corridor routes to reduce rush in bases and prevent spread of coronavirus, said the Spokesman Umair Khan on Sunday.

He said that the decision to add additional buses on the main corridor was taken on the basis of public confidence on BRT and their increase in buses.

He said the number of routes and buses in BRT operations is determined by a systematic and comprehensive strategy.

Providing best transport facilities to citizens is the top priority and sought cooperation of passengers with BRT staff and urged to follow corona SOPs.