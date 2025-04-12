20 arrested; arms, drugs seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Police intensified its crackdown against the public display of illegal weapons, drug trafficking, and gambling activities.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Saturday, acting on special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, police conducted raids across the district.

Station House Officer Lakkiyan Inspector Hussain Imran Mehdi led a major operation seizing several illegal weapons including Kalashnikovs, a G3 rifle, a 30-bore pistol, and thousands of live bullets from suspects traveling in a luxury car and other vehicles who were allegedly spreading fear.

Similarly, SHO Mid Ranjha Inspector Zeeshan Iqbal apprehended four suspects and confiscated two Kalashnikovs and two 12-bore guns during targeted raids.

In another action, SHO of Police Station Miani recovered a 223 rifle and a 44-bore weapon in separate cases, while the PS Shahpur City Police, led by SHO Asad Hayat Bhawana, dismantled a gambling setup at a local fair, arresting six individuals and recovering over Rs 11,000 in gambling stakes.

During the same operation, two drug peddlers were arrested with 50 liters of liquor and 510 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of SDPO Saddar Ghazi Qaiser Abbas Gujar, a Police Station Atta Shaheed team arrested two accused in possession of a 44-bore rifle and a 30-bore pistol. The team also seized 90 liters of liquor from a drug dealer during another raid.

The arrested individuals include Mehran, Aamir, Suleman, Saghar, Sabir, Saifullah, Ali Hassan, Arsalan, Abbas, Aqib, Mumtaz, Manazar, Ghiyour, Muhammad Yaar, Mazhar, Khawar, Saifullah, Akhtar, Sarfraz, and Usman.

The DPO Sohaib Ashraf reiterated the department's commitment to curbing illegal arms culture, drug distribution, and gambling, asserting that violators would be brought to justice without exception.