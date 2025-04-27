Open Menu

20 Arrested For Gambling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested 20 people on charge of gambling in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Jhang Bazaar police, on a tip-off, raided a gambling den in Pathan Chowk Naimat Abada Road and nabbed 13 people red handed while gambling on playing cards.

The police recovered Rs40800 stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Similarly, Sargodha Road police arrested 7 gambling accused including Khalid, Abdul Jabbar, Ahmad Raza, etc. and recovered Rs10,030 and other items from their possession.

